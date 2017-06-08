Theresa May to form new government with help of DUP

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit, just hours after voters delivered her party a huge blow at the polls.

May, who visited Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II Friday, said she would work in particular with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which she described as her "friends and allies"

UK Election 2017 results

Promising to move towards a Brexit deal, enabling Britain to exit the European Union, May said the new government would "be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom."

Brexit talks -- due to start in 10 day's time -- may be delayed and the Prime Minister's personal authority undermined by the shock result, which left the Conservatives short of a working majority by just eight seats.

It's an embarrassing turn for May who called the snap election three years earlier than required by law, convinced by opinion polls that seemed to place her in a strong position.

