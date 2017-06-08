Story highlights Exit poll projects the Conservatives will lose 17 seats

British pound falls around 1.6% after exit polls release

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party appears on course to lose her parliamentary majority in the UK general election, according to a shock exit poll compiled for the UK's main television broadcasters.

If the results are confirmed, it will be a huge embarrassment for May, who called a snap election in April in the hope of gaining an even greater majority of seats to give her a stronger mandate for upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The poll suggests the Conservatives will secure only 314 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK's Parliament. The main opposition Labour Party is tipped to win 266 seats.

This would mean a loss of 17 seats for the Conservatives, and a gain of 34 seats for Labour. The Scottish National Party is also forecast to take a hit, winning 34 seats, 22 fewer than in the last election.

