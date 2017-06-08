Story highlights Poll comes as shock after May was expected to widen her party's majority

Exit poll suggests no party has a majority, resulting in a hung Parliament

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party appears on course to lose her parliamentary majority in the UK general election, according to an exit poll compiled for the UK's main television broadcasters.

If the results are confirmed, it will be a huge embarrassment for May, who called a snap election in April in the hope of gaining an even greater majority of seats to give her a stronger mandate for upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Prime Minister Theresa May and main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The shock poll suggests the Conservatives will secure only 314 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK's Parliament. The main opposition Labour party are tipped to win 266 seats.

In Britain's Parliamentary system, if a party wins 326 seats in the House of Commons, its leader becomes prime minister and can form a government.

The situation where no party has a majority is known as a hung Parliament and could plunge the country into political uncertainty amid talks of forming a coalition.

