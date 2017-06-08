UK election 2017: full results

British Prime Minister Theresa May called a general election in April, three years before it was required by UK electoral law, saying that she wanted an increased majority to "strengthen her hand" in Brexit talks. It appears that the gamble failed. The exit poll conducted for the main UK broadcasters is predicting that her Conservative Party has lost its parliamentary majority. Such a result would be a major upset.

The exit poll shows that Labour has picked up seats from the Scottish National Party in Scotland, and that the Conservatives have lost seats in the south of England. It appears clear that the Conservatives will not be returned with the kind of thumping majority that May had hoped for.