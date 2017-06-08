Russia hacked 'every day' from US territory, Kremlin says

Story highlights The Kremlin refused to be drawn on whether the alleged hacks were the work of government actors

Russia alleged that Vladimir Putin's website has been targeted

Moscow (CNN) On the day the US awaits the testimony of former FBI chief James Comey on the Russian election hacking saga, Moscow said it had observed hacking attempts launched against it from US territory "every day."

Speaking Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to be drawn on whether the alleged hacks were the work of government or non-government actors.

"Hacking attacks that are being carried out from the territory of the United States are recorded every day. Including attacks on the president's website. It's true," Peskov told reporters.

Asked if his information indicated the attacks were carried out by intelligence agencies or unaffiliated hackers, Peskov said, "I wouldn't like to amuse the public by saying that official Washington is behind it. A hacking attack carried out from the territory of some country cannot mean that the authorities have anything to do with it."

