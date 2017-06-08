Three men arrested in London on terror charges

(CNN) Three men have been arrested on terror charges after overnight raids on three properties in east London.

The arrests are not related to last weekend's attack in London, in which seven people were killed on and around London Bridge, according to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police.

After Thursday's raids, two men were arrested at separate addresses in Newham, and a third in the neighborhood of Waltham Forest.

"All three were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offenses under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the statement said.

Police are continuing to search the properties.