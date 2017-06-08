London (CNN) UK Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is having the best night ever.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Corbyn left his modest home in north London like a rockstar -- to cheers and the bright lights of camera flashes.

As polls close, I'd like to say thank you to everyone who has voted for @UKLabour, for a fairer, better Britain, that works #ForTheMany. pic.twitter.com/SgTolSoM00 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 8, 2017

"Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better," Corbyn added.

No matter how the results shake out, Corbyn, who was repeatedly mocked throughout his campaign, particularly by the rightwing UK press, had a lot to celebrate.

