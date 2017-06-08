London (CNN)UK Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is having the best night ever.
In the early hours of Friday morning, Corbyn left his modest home in north London like a rockstar -- to cheers and the bright lights of camera flashes.
After early results in the UK general election showed his party far outperforming expectations, Corbyn tweeted his thanks to "everyone who voted for our manifesto and its radical vision for a fairer Britain."
"Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better," Corbyn added.
No matter how the results shake out, Corbyn, who was repeatedly mocked throughout his campaign, particularly by the rightwing UK press, had a lot to celebrate.
And so did his supporters.
Many took to social media with the hashtag #CansForCorbyn, sharing pictures as they cracked open beers to celebrate the shock exit poll.
In one pub, chants of "Jez we can! Jez we can!" could be heard from Corbyn's fanatical supporters, who refer to him lovingly as "Jezza."
People leaving a Gorillaz gig at south London's Brixton Academy broke out into spontaneous cheers of "oh Jeremy Corbyn" just after polls closed. The chant, set to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army, has become a favorite of his base.
Many on social media joked that Corbyn was actually having the "breast night of his life," after a high five that went wrong with Labour's Emily Thornberry.
But that didn't seem to dampen his spirits.
He beamed as he addressed his constituency of Islington North, calling for Prime Minister Theresa May to step down.
Corbyn told supporters that May had lost her mandate and it was time to go "and make way for a government which is truly representative."
And the bookies agreed -- Corbyn surged past May as favorite to become next prime minister, according to gambling firms Ladbrokes, Paddy Power, and Betfair Exchange.