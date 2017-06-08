(CNN) British voters are heading to the polls to exercise their democratic rights -- and their dogs.

Polling stations opened early Thursday to gray skies, at the end of what has been a bruising seven-week election campaign for many.

All over the UK, Britons have been playing up to their twin stereotypes of adoring dogs and having a quirky sense of humor, using the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations to show off their pooches at the polls.

Diesel the dog was an early riser.

Diesel wanted to cast his vote early #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/BTd1szBx6u — Mark Gardiner (@markgardiner) June 8, 2017

And unlike some British voters, the rain didn't stop this Golden Retriever from heading to the polls.