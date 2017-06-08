Phil Collins hospitalized after fall

Story highlights Collins fell on his way to the toilet

He has had to postpone some concerts

(CNN) Singer Phil Collins has been hospitalized and postponed his tour after falling and hitting his head, according to a statement on his Facebook page Thursday.

The statement said Collins has trouble walking because of a back operation.

"He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair," the statement said.

Collins suffered a gash on his head that had to be closed with stitches.

He postponed performances on his tour, the "Not Dead Yet Live Tour," that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Royal Albert Hall in London. Those were rescheduled for November 26 and 27.

Read More