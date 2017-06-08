(CNN) "Orange is the New Black" has always been more about characters than story, but the structure of Season 5 -- after the fourth's emotional cliffhanger -- puts that formula to the test, as the prison-uprising plot line drags on until it's easy to start feeling a little stir crazy.

On the plus side, the reaction to the tragic death of Poussey at the hands of a prison guard feels powerful and genuine, as the lingering fallout from that incident exposes the grief and anger stemming from a single death. The scenario creates a strong showcase for some of the sprawling cast, perhaps especially Danielle Brooks as Taystee.

That said, the upside-down nature of the riot scenario -- with the inmates in charge, subjecting guards and administrators to indignities and abuse -- becomes tedious, even within a concentrated time frame.

"It's like a party, except terrifying," Morello (Yael Stone) says of the riot.

"Terrifying," however, leaves the building pretty soon; rather, the teased-out story arc feels more leisurely than binge-worthy. And while the hostage scenario yields amusing moments such as the prisoners' list of demands -- some serious, others wholly ridiculous -- it's hard to escape a sense that the writers have essentially stretched seven episodes worth of story into a 13-episode season.

