Breaking News

Leonardo DiCaprio to the rescue

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 4:02 PM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Leonardo DiCaprio climate change protest nr_00000000
Leonardo DiCaprio climate change protest nr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    DiCaprio marches with climate protesters

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DiCaprio marches with climate protesters 00:46

(CNN)The news is a bit bleak these days, so here's a little relief in the form of Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday in an effort to save a nearly extinct porpoise known as the vaquita.
Sigh, Leo really is the real-life Jack Dawson sometimes, isn't he?
The vaquita, which looks very similar to a dolphin, calls the Gulf of California home. The species has become endangered due to illegal fishing.

    #Regram #RG @manaoficial: Salvemos a la vaquita, el mamífero marino más amenazado del mundo. Desafortunadamente, la pesca ilegal ha provocado que la población de la vaquita se reduzca drásticamente. Quedan menos de 30 vaquitas y necesitamos tu ayuda para salvarlas. Únete a @World_Wildlife y pidamos al gobierno y la gente de México que implemente medidas urgentes para proteger a la vaquita marina, antes de que sea demasiado tarde. Please, help to save the vaquita, the most endangered marine mammal in the world. Unfortunately, illegal fishing has drastically reduced the vaquita population. Now, there are less than 30 vaquitas left and we need your help to save them. Join World Wildlife Fund and ask the government and people of Mexico to urgently implement the measures necessary to protect the vaquita, before it's too late. [Link en Bio]

    A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

    DiCaprio, who makes being an environmental activist look totally hot (but not in a global warming kind of way), secured an agreement with Nieto to work together to protect the vaquita and other marine life.
    Read More
    Between terrorist attacks, congressional hearings and the imminent threat of environmental disasters, sometimes all we need is a little Leo.