Leonardo DiCaprio to the rescue

(CNN) The news is a bit bleak these days, so here's a little relief in the form of Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday in an effort to save a nearly extinct porpoise known as the vaquita.

Sigh, Leo really is the real-life Jack Dawson sometimes, isn't he?

DiCaprio, who makes being an environmental activist look totally hot (but not in a global warming kind of way), secured an agreement with Nieto to work together to protect the vaquita and other marine life.

