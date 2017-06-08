Leonardo DiCaprio to the rescue

(CNN)The news is a bit bleak these days, so here's a little relief in the form of Leonardo DiCaprio.
The actor met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday in an effort to save a nearly extinct porpoise known as the vaquita.
Sigh, Leo really is the real-life Jack Dawson sometimes, isn't he?
The vaquita, which looks very similar to a dolphin, calls the Gulf of California home. The species has become endangered due to illegal fishing.
DiCaprio, who makes being an environmental activist look totally hot (but not in a global warming kind of way), secured an agreement with Nieto to work together to protect the vaquita and other marine life.
Between terrorist attacks, congressional hearings and the imminent threat of environmental disasters, sometimes all we need is a little Leo.