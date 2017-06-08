'Gilmore Girls' fans won't want to hear this

Story highlights Graham said she was hesitant about a reboot

(CNN) Fans may be craving more "Gilmore Girls," but star Lauren Graham sounds like she is good leaving things the way they are.

In a recent interview with Indiewire, Graham talked a bit about "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," the Netflix series that brought viewers back to Star Hollow.

Since the reboot debuted last year, there's been clamoring for a second season.

Graham said she initially wasn't sure she wanted to return for the "Gilmore Girls" revival, which initially ended in 2007.

"When we finished the show, there was just so much around it," Graham said. "Were we done? Was it the last episode? There was even some discussion of having [creators] Amy and Dan [Palladino] come back to 'fix it,' as it were, but I was ready to move on because I didn't feel we had anything without our creators."

