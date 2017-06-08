CMT Music Awards 2017: Who won

Story highlights
- Urban won four awards
- Underwood became most awarded in history
(CNN)It was Keith Urban and Carry Underwood's night at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards.
Urban took home four awards, including video of the year (his third time winning the top honor) and male video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color." The singer and Underwood shared the collaborative video of the year award for "The Fighter."
Underwood also won female video of the year for "Church Bells," which makes her the most awarded performer in the history of the CMT Music Awards with 17 honors.
Here's a list of the night's winners:
Video of the Year
Keith Urban -- "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Male Video of the Year
Keith Urban -- "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Female Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood -- "Church Bells"
Duo VIdeo of the Year
Florida Georgia Line -- "H.O.L.Y."
Group Video of the Year
Little Big Town -- "Better Man"
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Lauren Alaina -- "Road Less Traveled"
Collaborative Video of the Year
Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood -- "The Fighter"
CMT Performance of the Year
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan -- "Want To Want Me" (From CMT Crossroads)
#SOCIALSUPERSTAR Award presented by Pepsi
Keith Urban