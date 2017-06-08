Breaking News

CMT Music Awards 2017: Who won

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:42 AM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

Keith Urban accepts the Male Video of the Year Award onstage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Story highlights

  • Urban won four awards
  • Underwood became most awarded in history

(CNN)It was Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood's night at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards.

Urban took home four awards, including video of the year (his third time winning the top honor) and male video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color." The singer and Underwood shared the collaborative video of the year award for "The Fighter."
Underwood also won female video of the year for "Church Bells," which makes her the most awarded performer in the history of the CMT Music Awards with 17 honors.
    Here's a list of the night's winners:

    Video of the Year

    Keith Urban -- "Blue Ain't Your Color"

    Male Video of the Year

    Keith Urban -- "Blue Ain't Your Color"

    Female Video of the Year

    Carrie Underwood -- "Church Bells"

    Duo VIdeo of the Year

    Florida Georgia Line -- "H.O.L.Y."

    Group Video of the Year

    Little Big Town -- "Better Man"

    Breakthrough Video of the Year

    Lauren Alaina -- "Road Less Traveled"

    Collaborative Video of the Year

    Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood -- "The Fighter"

    CMT Performance of the Year

    Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan -- "Want To Want Me" (From CMT Crossroads)

    #SOCIALSUPERSTAR Award presented by Pepsi

    Keith Urban