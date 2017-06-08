Why Ava DuVernay cried during 'Wonder Woman'

(CNN) "Wonder Woman" may have torn through box office records its opening weekend, but it's the wonder woman behind the camera who moved Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay said she cried when director Patty Jenkins' name appeared in the final credits after seeing Jenkins' emphasis on inclusivity in the superhero film.

"[Wonder Woman] was a beautiful example of what Hollywood can be," she told CNN at a recent press event. "And that's what happens when you let women behind the camera."

For DuVernay, equality in Hollywood means better representation of all people, both on screen and off.

