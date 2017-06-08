Breaking News

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
(CNN)Ryan Lochte and his fiancé Kayla Rae Reid welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, according to the Olympian's rep.

Caiden Zane Lochte is the first child for both Lochte and Reid, who announced their engagement in October.
    Lochte definitely seemed up for the challenge of fatherhood when he spoke to USA Today in January.
    "I'm prepared for a lot of stinky diapers," he said. "I have nieces and nephews, so I know what it's going to be like. I'm actually kind of thrilled to be able to change diapers and do all that and go through this process with Kayla, and our whole new family. I'm definitely really excited. I can't wait."