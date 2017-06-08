Brad Pitt delivers grim weather report on 'Jim Jefferies Show'

Story highlights Brad Pitt made an appearance as a weatherman on Comedy Central's 'The Jim Jefferies Show'

The A-list star famously backs causes that preserve the environment

(CNN) Brad Pitt can now add weatherman to his resume.

The actor earlier this week made a surprise appearance on Comedy Central's "The Jim Jefferies Show" and poked fun of President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement last week.

"The world is still grappling with Trump withdrawing from the Paris accord we wanted to address it one more time before we say goodnight," Jefferies said on Tuesday's show. "To help us understand climate change and what it means to the world, here's our own Jim Jefferies Show weatherman."

Pitt stood in front of red hot map of the world and delivered a pretty depressing weather report.

"Thank you, Jim. So things are going to be getting warmer in this area here," Pitt said while gesturing to the map which is dotted by bright yellow suns. "And this area here."

