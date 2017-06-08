Saudi football team apologize for snubbing London terror victims tribute

Story highlights Saudi players continued to warm up during minute's silence

Saudi Arabian Football Federation has since "unreservedly" apologized

(CNN) Saudi Arabia men's national football team has apologized "unreservedly" after its players failed to observe a minute's silence for the victims of last week's London terrorist attack.

During a match in Australia Thursday night, the majority of the Saudi Arabian players continued to warm-up as the Socceroos stood arms linked and heads bowed.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said their players' behavior had not been intended to offend in a statement Friday.

"The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affected by the atrocity," the statement read.

