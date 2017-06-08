Breaking News

Can art help us rethink 'emergencies' in the news?

By Wilfred Chan, CNN

Updated 10:28 PM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In &quot;Bold Statements,&quot; Italian artist Filippo Minelli uses performance, photography and installation art to ask questions about the nature of emergencies and politics. &quot;The Only Emergency is the Absence of Emergency&quot; performance at VDNHK, Moscow by Filippo Minelli (shown above).
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
Inside Filippo Minelli's workIn "Bold Statements," Italian artist Filippo Minelli uses performance, photography and installation art to ask questions about the nature of emergencies and politics. "The Only Emergency is the Absence of Emergency" performance at VDNHK, Moscow by Filippo Minelli (shown above).
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Hoping to create spectacles which can then become sites for reflection, Minelli deploys colorful smoke bombs, and flags with incoherent slogans, which he introduces into public places, often without warning.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Venturing Beyond" (2016) by Filippo MinelliHoping to create spectacles which can then become sites for reflection, Minelli deploys colorful smoke bombs, and flags with incoherent slogans, which he introduces into public places, often without warning.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Filippo Minelli first began using colored smoke bombs in a series called &quot;Silence, Shapes&quot; -- which later evolved into &quot;Bold Statements.&quot;
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Shape US B/S-B" by Filippo MinelliFilippo Minelli first began using colored smoke bombs in a series called "Silence, Shapes" -- which later evolved into "Bold Statements."
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Minelli&#39;s large, colorful flags recall both nation-state and political movement -- yet ultimately point to neither.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Bold Statements" (2015) by Filippo MinelliMinelli's large, colorful flags recall both nation-state and political movement -- yet ultimately point to neither.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The banners seem to suggest that our political responses to serious problems may be just as incoherent as the crises themselves.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Bold Statements" (2015) Filippo Minelli The banners seem to suggest that our political responses to serious problems may be just as incoherent as the crises themselves.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
The flags are deliberately abstract, meant to suggest the &quot;aesthetic of change&quot; while actually containing something far more vacuous, says Minelli.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Bold Statements" (2015) by Filippo Minelli The flags are deliberately abstract, meant to suggest the "aesthetic of change" while actually containing something far more vacuous, says Minelli.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
In the context of &quot;Bold Statements,&quot; the smoke bomb represents the visual metaphor for &quot;emergency.&quot;
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Shape US B/S-B" by Filippo MinelliIn the context of "Bold Statements," the smoke bomb represents the visual metaphor for "emergency."
Hide Caption
7 of 12
But Minelli colors the smoke in beautiful shades of pink, blue, green, and orange -- an incongruity that invites his audience to take a second look.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Shape 13" (2009) by Filippo MinelliBut Minelli colors the smoke in beautiful shades of pink, blue, green, and orange -- an incongruity that invites his audience to take a second look.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&quot;I am acknowledging the nature of smoke and using it for another purpose, political and artistic,&quot; says the artist.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Shape B/F" (2009) by Filippo Minelli"I am acknowledging the nature of smoke and using it for another purpose, political and artistic," says the artist.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&quot;Art should be that thing that bugs you, makes you feel not a hundred percent comfortable, and makes you wonder outside of the mental schemes of the moment.&quot;
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Shape C/G" (2009) by Filippo Minelli"Art should be that thing that bugs you, makes you feel not a hundred percent comfortable, and makes you wonder outside of the mental schemes of the moment."
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Minelli photographs his performances and incorporates them into his art installations, which ultimately ask us to rethink our reactions to crisis, and our relationships to the political world.
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli Minelli photographs his performances and incorporates them into his art installations, which ultimately ask us to rethink our reactions to crisis, and our relationships to the political world.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&quot;I&#39;m interested in the aesthetics of politics rather than politics itself,&quot; Minelli tells CNN. &quot;I want to replicate the aesthetic of this historical period, this constant emergency that we are facing.&quot;
Photos: "Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli
"Bold Statements" by Filippo Minelli "I'm interested in the aesthetics of politics rather than politics itself," Minelli tells CNN. "I want to replicate the aesthetic of this historical period, this constant emergency that we are facing."
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Filippo Minelli NEW 1Filippo Minelli NEW 2Filippo Minelli NEW 8Filippo Minelli NEW 3Filippo Minelli NEW 4Filippo Minelli NEW 5Filippo Minelli NEW 910 Filippo Minelli11 Filippo Minelli12 Filippo MinelliFilippo Minelli NEW 6Filippo Minelli NEW 7

Story highlights

  • Filippo Minelli uses art to spotlight political and social issues
  • The artist has two signature techniques: large flags and colorful smoke

(CNN)Our time is beset by a special kind of anxiety. The media and the Internet have become personal intravenous hookups to images of crisis -- violence, disaster, political upheaval -- fed to us instantly, wherever we are. For consumers of media, this condition can feel so total it can feel numbing and almost futile to discuss.

But this is precisely what Italian artist Filippo Minelli wants to talk about. Specifically, is there an artistic aesthetic that can explain the way we think about emergencies? If so, could we say the same for the social movements that respond to them?
"Bold Statements" is his attempt at an answer: a performance, photography and installation work he completed last year but feels even more relevant today.
    In order to talk about the idea of modern media spectacle, Minelli isn't shy about creating them. His art depends on two main devices: smoke bombs, and huge flags with slogans, which he introduces into public places, often without warning, to the surprise of passers-by.
    Yet there's a twist: the smoke bombs are harmless, and dazzlingly colored -- and the phrases on his flags fall somewhere between tongue-in-cheek and totally meaningless.
    Read More
    "I'm interested in the aesthetics of politics rather than politics itself," he tells me. "I want to replicate the aesthetic of this historical period, this constant emergency that we are facing."

    Blowing Smoke

    In the artist's concept, the smoke bomb represents the visual metaphor for "emergency" -- think about the scenes of conflict that parade across a television screen on an average evening news broadcast: funnels of smoke signifying a fresh airstrike; clouds of tear gas billowing after a street protest.
    But Minelli colors the smoke in beautiful shades of pink, blue, green, and orange -- an incongruity that invites his audience to take a second look.
    "I am acknowledging the nature of smoke and using it for another purpose, political and artistic," he explains.
    Eerie sculptures question the boundaries of human form
    Eerie sculptures question the boundaries of human form
    It's a tactic that's gotten unpredictable results, the artist says. "In Moscow, some people did not even care about it, but another time security showed up straight away.
    "In London, it was very welcomed by the people passing by; everyone was asking questions -- 'what is this about, can we take part in it?'
    "But in South Korea they were super scared. They were freaking out, screaming, picking up the phone," he recalls. "I think they're not used to unexplainable things happening in public places."

    False flags

    The opposite side of Minelli's work involves large, colorful flags that recall both nation-state and political movement -- yet ultimately point to neither.
    Emblazoned with nonsensical maxims like "Rise for No Reason" and "No More Opinions," these banners seem to suggest that our political responses to serious problems may be just as incoherent as the crises themselves.
    He asks pedestrians to wave the flags -- creating a public scene where the very point is that there is none. The flags are deliberately abstract, meant to suggest the "aesthetic of change" while actually containing something far more vacuous, says Minelli.
    "There's a lot of human needs that are reflected in politics but sometimes politics is not the real answer to those needs," he tells me. "Everything's changing, but politics is not really keeping up with the speed of change."

    Looking for a reaction

    Minelli photographs his performances and incorporates them into his art installations, which ultimately ask us to rethink our reactions to crisis, and our relationships to the political world.
    From Kyoto, with love: Photos capture over a century of romance and loss
    From Kyoto, with love: Photos capture over a century of romance and loss
    Suppose we could get past our ideas of what emergencies are worth gawking at, he proposes -- could we become more sensitive to more languid, but perhaps more serious problems like inequality, surveillance, climate change?
    If we sensitize ourselves to the absurdity of dividing people under differently-colored banners -- what kind of existence might we be able to imagine for ourselves?
    "I'm very happy when what I do manages to have people thinking. I don't really care about having someone agree with me," says Minelli.
    "Art should be that thing that bugs you, makes you feel not a hundred percent comfortable, and makes you wonder outside of the mental schemes of the moment."