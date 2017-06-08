Story highlights Filippo Minelli uses art to spotlight political and social issues

The artist has two signature techniques: large flags and colorful smoke

(CNN) Our time is beset by a special kind of anxiety. The media and the Internet have become personal intravenous hookups to images of crisis -- violence, disaster, political upheaval -- fed to us instantly, wherever we are. For consumers of media, this condition can feel so total it can feel numbing and almost futile to discuss.

But this is precisely what Italian artist Filippo Minelli wants to talk about. Specifically, is there an artistic aesthetic that can explain the way we think about emergencies? If so, could we say the same for the social movements that respond to them?

"Bold Statements" is his attempt at an answer: a performance, photography and installation work he completed last year but feels even more relevant today.

In order to talk about the idea of modern media spectacle, Minelli isn't shy about creating them. His art depends on two main devices: smoke bombs, and huge flags with slogans, which he introduces into public places, often without warning, to the surprise of passers-by.

Yet there's a twist: the smoke bombs are harmless, and dazzlingly colored -- and the phrases on his flags fall somewhere between tongue-in-cheek and totally meaningless.

