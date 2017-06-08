(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Comey's case to Congress
It was Super Bowl Thursday in Washington and people around the nation crowded bars and restaurants to watch fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony on the Hill. We live blogged it all here, and CNN commentators weighed in on their thoughts in 140 characters here. These are the people who emerged as winners and losers.
Highlights from the testimony:
-- Comey worked to get a memo detailing a meeting with President Donald Trump leaked to a journalist. "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," he said to senators about the meeting. Comey hoped leaking the memo would lead to the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russia investigation.
-- Comey also called Trump a liar numerous times. The Trump administration rebuffed those claims and Trump's lawyer called Comey a "leaker." Read what Trump's lawyer had to say here.
-- Sen. John McCain confused Comey with his questions about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server and the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Watch the exchange here.
UK's snap election
-- Across the pond, voters in the UK headed to the polls in a "snap election" to help Britain forge a new path forward. They're choosing lawmakers to fill all 650 seats in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of Britain's Parliament.
-- Why does this matter? Here's an easy way to think about it: If last year's Brexit referendum was about whether the UK should leave the EU, this snap election is seen as a referendum on how the UK should get out of the EU. The party that wins the most votes will have a big say in that.
In other news
-- The United States shot down a pro-Syrian regime drone that fired on coalition forces in southern Syria. It was the first time pro-Syrian regime forces fired on the US-led coalition.
-- South Korea's new government has suspended the deployment of a controversial US missile defense system that strained relations with China and angered North Korea.
-- A 2-year-old girl died Sunday from what doctors suspect is Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a disease spread by ticks.
-- Singer Phil Collins has been hospitalized and postponed his tour after falling and hitting his head.
-- 'Manspreading' is now a no-no on Madrid's public transit.