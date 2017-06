Photos: Twin attacks in Iran target parliament and shrine The moment a bomb was detonated on Wednesday, June 7, at the Ayatollah Khomeini shrine near Tehran, Iran, reportedly is shown in this screengrab from a video. Attackers mounted simultaneous gun and suicide-bomb assaults on the shrine and Iran's parliament building in the capital. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Police help civilians escape the Iranian parliament building Wednesday during twin attacks.

An Iranian security forces officer takes a position Wednesday outside the parliament building in Tehran.

Police on Wednesday storm the parliament building in Tehran.

Iranian security personnel deploy inside the parliament building Wednesday to protect lawmakers during the attack.

An armed security officer stands in a window of the parliament building during the attack.

People gather Wednesday outside the parliament building in Tehran.

A policeman gestures while officials secure the streets of Tehran as a siege unfolds Wednesday at the parliament building.

Smoke rises Wednesday from the parliament building in Tehran. Attackers took hostages and detonated at least one suicide bomb. All four attackers were killed by security forces, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

People duck behind shrubs during attacks Wednesday in and near Tehran.

The covered body of one of the attackers purportedly lies Wednesday at the Ayatollah Khomeini shrine. The image was tweeted by @IranNewspaper.