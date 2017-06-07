Students get yearbooks with N-word on the cover

Story highlights Eighth-graders got yearbooks with an 1800s-era map that included the N-word

School officials took back 1,000 books and scratched off the racial slur by hand

(CNN) Some middle schoolers are learning that history isn't always meant to be celebrated after the N-word was inadvertently printed on the front cover of their yearbooks.

The racial slur appeared in an historical map chosen as a background image by book editors and staff at Black Mountain Middle School in San Diego.

"In using an historical map from the 1800's of northern San Diego County, our staff and yearbook editors inadvertently used a background image for the cover of this year's yearbook containing a highly offensive racial term," principal Charan Kirpalani wrote in a letter to parents. "This was a reference to an area of San Diego County on Palomar Mountain which was once known as the home of a freed slave, and referred to with a very derogatory label."

A map on the yearbook's front cover included the N-word, which school officials scratched out.

The mistake got noticed Monday, after students got their yearbooks. Staff members quickly collected about 1,000 books and scratched out the offensive word by hand.

