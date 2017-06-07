Students get yearbooks with N-word on the cover

(CNN) Some middle schoolers are learning that history isn't always meant to be celebrated after the N-word was inadvertently printed on the front cover of their yearbooks.

"In using an historical map from the 1800's of northern San Diego County, our staff and yearbook editors inadvertently used a background image for the cover of this year's yearbook containing a highly offensive racial term," principal Charan Kirpalani wrote in a letter to parents. "This was a reference to an area of San Diego County on Palomar Mountain which was once known as the home of a freed slave, and referred to with a very derogatory label."