Meet NASA's newest astronaut recruits

(CNN) Many children dream of one day strapping on an astronaut suit, buckling in to a rocket ship and counting down until the spacecraft launches into outer space.

For 12 people that dream is becoming a reality.

NASA, along with Vice President Mike Pence, on Wednesday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston announced the newest class of astronaut recruits:

Arrived at @NASA_Johnson and met the 12 new astronaut candidates. Congratulations to them all! Watch live: https://t.co/h0MgcMv9Z7 #VPinTX pic.twitter.com/ngEigVCsiU — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 7, 2017

"These are 12 men and women whose personal excellence and whose personal courage will carry our nation to even greater heights of discovery," said Pence. "And who I know will inspire our children and our grandchildren every bit as much as your forebears have done so in this storied American program."

