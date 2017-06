We all know that heavy drinking is not good for the body or the brain. Now a new report says even moderate drinking can alter the brain . The study, in a British medical journal , looked at how people who are moderate (a nightly glass of wine, plus a little more on weekends) to heavy drinkers fared on brain tests. Heavy drinkers showed signs of brain damage affecting language skills, and researchers were surprised to see brain damage in moderate drinkers, too. But don't go pouring your liquor down the drain just yet. More research is needed, and other studies have shown some health benefits from moderate drinking