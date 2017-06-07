Who shows up with Bill Cosby to court?

(CNN) Bill Cosby is never alone when he exits his vehicle in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Each morning, as the once-beloved TV dad makes his way to the courtroom, where he is standing trial on charges of indecent assault, he is clutching the hand or arm of someone new.

His wife, Camille, as of Thursday, hasn't arrived yet with him, and it's unclear if she plans to attend the proceedings.

He often bows his head and squints or closes his eyes, though he's quick to smile and acknowledge those who engage him along the way.

Here's a look at those accompanying Cosby:

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Day One.

On Monday , it was Pulliam with her hand inside Cosby's elbow. Now 38, Pulliam portrayed the adorable Rudy Huxtable, the youngest daughter to Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," for eight seasons. She was 5 when she first appeared on the show in 1984.

"You know, it's an unfortunate situation," she said. "And it's kind of still the same for me, because that was never my experience with him."

Thank you to Cliff and Claire's 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus#TheCosbyShow#KeshiaKnightPulliam pic.twitter.com/5Ax9OiCjPV — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 5, 2017

As the trial began, Cosby tweeted a photo of him and Pulliam, with a reference to Rudy. In another tweet, he used the hashtag, #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.

Andrew Wyatt

Day Two.

Cosby's faithful publicist arrived each of the first four days of trial, no matter who else was accompanying the star, but on Tuesday , Wyatt and Cosby walked alone. Cosby gripped Wyatt's elbow en route to the courthouse.

Wyatt -- who is regularly seen at court hearings by Cosby's side, guiding him by the bicep in and out of the courthouse and helping him into his car -- is one of the comedian's staunchest defenders.

When Cosby spoke to CNN earlier this year , his first extensive interview in more than two years, Wyatt said he set up the interview so listeners could hear the "passion and concern" in Cosby's voice and remember who he is and who he always has been.

"I want people to hear that and hear the strength in his voice," the publicist said. "He has a strong mind, and he's capable."

The founder of Purpose PR, Wyatt is a Bessemer, Alabama, native, who attended Miles College before working in local television.

Sheila Frazier and John Atchison

Day Three.

On Wednesday , Cosby walked hand in hand with Frazier and Atchison to the courthouse.

Frazier, 68, played the wife to Cosby's character, Dr. Willis Panama, in the 1978 Neil Simon film, "California Suite," which featured an all-star cast boasting Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Michael Caine, Walter Matthau and Richard Pryor.

Her first movie credit was in the blaxploitation crime drama "Super Fly," and over the years she appeared in episodes of such TV shows as "Starsky and Hutch," "Dallas," "The Love Boat," "Magnum P.I.," "227" and "The West Wing."

Atchison, Frazier's husband of more than nine years, is a New York-based hairstylist to the stars. Among his clientele: actors Danny Glover, Frank Savage, Candice Bergen, Robin Givens, "The Cosby Show" alums Lisa Bonet and Phylicia Rashad, singer Dionne Warwick, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, US Rep. Maxine Waters and Bill and Camille Cosby, according to his salon's website.

Lewis Dix Jr. and Joe Torry

Day Four.

Cosby exited his black SUV on Thursday to be greeted by Wyatt and fellow actors Dix and Torry. The comedian held Dix's left arm as they walked to the courthouse, and Torry helped guide Cosby once they were inside.

Dix played in many popular sitcoms in the 1990s, including "Roseanne" and "Friends." The Philadelphia native appeared in episodes of "A Different World" -- a spinoff of "The Cosby Show" -- in 1988 and 1990 and later was in an episode of "Cosby" in 1999. In 2005, he appeared in an episode of "That's So Raven," which stars Raven-Symoné, who played Olivia, the granddaughter (by marriage) of Cliff and Claire Huxtable on "The Cosby Show."