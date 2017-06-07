Who shows up with Bill Cosby to court?

Story highlights Bill Cosby arrives Friday with actor Joe Torry

Keshia Knight Pulliam -- of Rudy fame on "The Cosby Show" -- joined Cosby earlier this week

(CNN) Bill Cosby is never alone when he exits his vehicle in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Each morning, as the once-beloved TV dad makes his way to the courtroom, where he is standing trial on charges of indecent assault, he is clutching the hand or arm of someone new.

His wife, Camille, as of Friday, hasn't arrived yet with him, and it's unclear if she plans to attend the proceedings.

Cosby's attorneys say the 79-year-old actor and comedian is legally blind because of issues with glaucoma, and he appears to rely on his daily companion to lead him down the photographer-lined walkway to the courthouse.