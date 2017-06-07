Who shows up with Bill Cosby to court?

Story highlights
- Bill Cosby arrives Wednesday with actor Sheila Frazier and husband John Atchison
- On Monday, Cosby came with Keshia Knight Pulliam -- Rudy on "The Cosby Show"
(CNN)For Bill Cosby, it's different day, different companion.
Each morning, as Cosby makes his way to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for his indecent assault trial, someone new accompanies him. His wife, Camille, as of Wednesday, hasn't arrived yet with him, and it's unclear if she plans to attend the proceedings.
Cosby's attorneys say the 79-year-old actor and comedian is legally blind because of issues with glaucoma, and he appears to rely on his companion to lead him down the photographer-lined walkway to the courthouse.
He often bows his head and squints or closes his eyes, though he's quick to smile and acknowledge those who engage him along the way.
Here's a look at those accompanying Cosby:
Keshia Knight Pulliam
On Monday, it was Pulliam with her hand inside Cosby's elbow. Now 38, Pulliam portrayed the adorable Rudy Huxtable, the youngest daughter to Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," for eight seasons. She was 5 when she first appeared on the show in 1984.
In 2015, Pulliam told "Today" the allegations against her TV father weren't consistent with the man she knew.
"You know, it's an unfortunate situation," she said. "And it's kind of still the same for me, because that was never my experience with him."
As the trial began, Cosby tweeted a photo of him and Pulliam, with a reference to Rudy. In another tweet, he used the hashtag, #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.
Andrew Wyatt
Cosby's faithful publicist arrived each of the first three days of trial, no matter who else was accompanying the star, but on Tuesday, Wyatt and Cosby walked alone. Cosby gripped Wyatt's elbow en route to the courthouse.
Wyatt -- who is regularly seen at court hearings by Cosby's side, guiding him by the bicep in and out of the courthouse and helping him into his car -- is one of the comedian's staunchest defenders.
When Cosby spoke to CNN earlier this year, his first extensive interview in more than two years, Wyatt said he set up the interview so listeners could hear the "passion and concern" in Cosby's voice and remember who he is and who he always has been.
"I want people to hear that and hear the strength in his voice," the publicist said. "He has a strong mind, and he's capable."
The founder of Purpose PR, Wyatt is a Bessemer, Alabama, native, who attended Miles College before working in local television.
Sheila Frazier and John Atchison
On Wednesday, Cosby walked hand in hand with Frazier and Atchison to the courthouse.
Frazier, 68, played the wife to Cosby's character, Dr. Willis Panama, in the 1978 Neil Simon film, "California Suite," which featured an all-star cast that boasted Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Michael Caine, Walter Matthau and Richard Pryor.
Her first movie credit was in the blaxploitation crime drama "Super Fly," and over the years she appeared in episodes of numerous television shows, including "Starsky and Hutch," "Dallas," "The Love Boat," "Magnum P.I.," "227" and "The West Wing."
Atchison, Frazier's husband of more than nine years, is a New York-based hairstylist to the stars. Among his clientele: actors Danny Glover, Frank Savage, Candice Bergen, Robin Givens, "The Cosby Show" veterans Lisa Bonet and Phylicia Rashad, singer Dionne Warwick, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, US Rep. Maxine Waters and Bill and Camille Cosby, according to his salon's website.