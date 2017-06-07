Who shows up with Bill Cosby to court?

(CNN) For Bill Cosby, it's different day, different companion.

Each morning, as Cosby makes his way to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for his indecent assault trial, someone new accompanies him. His wife, Camille, as of Wednesday, hasn't arrived yet with him, and it's unclear if she plans to attend the proceedings.

He often bows his head and squints or closes his eyes, though he's quick to smile and acknowledge those who engage him along the way.

Here's a look at those accompanying Cosby:

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Day One.

On Monday , it was Pulliam with her hand inside Cosby's elbow. Now 38, Pulliam portrayed the adorable Rudy Huxtable, the youngest daughter to Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," for eight seasons. She was 5 when she first appeared on the show in 1984.

"You know, it's an unfortunate situation," she said. "And it's kind of still the same for me, because that was never my experience with him."

Thank you to Cliff and Claire's 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus#TheCosbyShow#KeshiaKnightPulliam pic.twitter.com/5Ax9OiCjPV — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 5, 2017

As the trial began, Cosby tweeted a photo of him and Pulliam, with a reference to Rudy. In another tweet, he used the hashtag, #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.

Andrew Wyatt

Day Two.

Cosby's faithful publicist arrived each of the first three days of trial, no matter who else was accompanying the star, but on Tuesday , Wyatt and Cosby walked alone. Cosby gripped Wyatt's elbow en route to the courthouse.

Wyatt -- who is regularly seen at court hearings by Cosby's side, guiding him by the bicep in and out of the courthouse and helping him into his car -- is one of the comedian's staunchest defenders.

When Cosby spoke to CNN earlier this year , his first extensive interview in more than two years, Wyatt said he set up the interview so listeners could hear the "passion and concern" in Cosby's voice and remember who he is and who he always has been.

"I want people to hear that and hear the strength in his voice," the publicist said. "He has a strong mind, and he's capable."

The founder of Purpose PR, Wyatt is a Bessemer, Alabama, native, who attended Miles College before working in local television.

Sheila Frazier and John Atchison

Day Three.

On Wednesday , Cosby walked hand in hand with Frazier and Atchison to the courthouse.

Frazier, 68, played the wife to Cosby's character, Dr. Willis Panama, in the 1978 Neil Simon film, "California Suite," which featured an all-star cast that boasted Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Michael Caine, Walter Matthau and Richard Pryor.

Her first movie credit was in the blaxploitation crime drama "Super Fly," and over the years she appeared in episodes of numerous television shows, including "Starsky and Hutch," "Dallas," "The Love Boat," "Magnum P.I.," "227" and "The West Wing."