(CNN) If Novak Djokovic entered the French Open with plenty of question marks hanging over his form he departs Paris still searching for answers after suffering his first straight-set grand slam defeat since the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Dominic Thiem crushed Roland Garros' defending champion 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, a result that means the Serb will also tumble out of the top two in the rankings for the first time since early 2011.

That Thiem ousted Djokovic wasn't a huge surprise -- after all the seventh-ranked Austrian trails only Rafael Nadal in match wins in 2017 and is tied for first with the Spaniard in clay-court victories this season.

But the manner in which Djokovic -- who teamed up with new coach Andre Agassi last month -- crumbled in the third set will be particularly worrying for his fans.

It's worrying too for Djokovic, who blew a 4-2 lead in the first set.

Only 12 months ago he put the exclamation mark on one of the most dominant spells in tennis history, beating Andy Murray in the final in Paris to become the first man in 47 years to claim four consecutive majors.

"It's hard to comment on the third set," he told reporters. "Obviously nothing was going my way and everything his way. Just a pretty bad set.

"It's a fact that I'm not playing close to my best, and I know that."

Djokovic's resounding victory over Thiem in the Rome semifinals last month might have been misleading, since the 23-year-old was coming off an emotional victory over Nadal 24 hours earlier.

Yet no one could have predicted Thiem to prevail in Paris so comfortably and one wonders what Agassi, not around for the match due to prior commitments, made of it all.

Don't blame Agassi

"Don't put Andre in the midst of this," said Djokovic, who slumped to a second-round loss against wildcard Denis Istomin at January's Australian Open. "This final set, of course, that's all me.

"As I have mentioned before several times when you guys ask me about his influence and impact on my game, it's gonna take time. It's not something that comes out in the first week. We have spent seven days together. We just got to know each other."

Djokovic insisted he was intent on getting things right.

"For me, it's a whole new situation that I'm facing, especially in the last seven, eight months, not winning any tournament, which hasn't happened in many years," said Djokovic, who actually won in Doha in January but may have been referring to grand slams.

"All the top players have been through that. So I guess you've got to go through it, try to learn your lessons and figure out the way, how to get out of it stronger.

"It's a big challenge, but I'm up for it."

Thiem landed in the semifinals for the second straight year -- Djokovic downed him 12 months ago -- and will no doubt face a tougher test in Nadal, who will certainly be well rested.

Both Nadal and Thiem have yet to relinquish a set.

Nadal spent only 51 minutes on court, progressing to the semifinals for a 10th time after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2 2-0.

Early end for Carreno Busta

Appearing in his first grand slam quarterfinal, the 21st-ranked Carreno Busta -- having the best season of his career -- took a medical timeout and had to leave Philippe Chatrier court.

He returned with tape to his abdominal area and called it quits after yelling out in pain while hitting a smash.

Rafa on PCB:"Obviously wasn't the perfect way to win, especially vs a friend. Tough when these things happen but he had a great event" #RG17 pic.twitter.com/rrhBKQBkDq — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

Nadal -- bidding to become the first player in the Open Era to win the same major 10 times -- and Carreno Busta hugged before the 14-time grand slam winner applauded his crestfallen friend off court.

Perhaps Carreno Busta's nearly four-and-a-half hour win over 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the fourth round took a toll.

It was the third high-profile retirement of the event, following a knee injury to Nicolas Almagro and ankle injury to David Goffin.

In five matches at Roland Garros, Nadal has only spent eight hours on court.

Tuesday's rain meant all four men's quarterfinals were scheduled for Wednesday, with world No. 1 Murray facing Kei Nishikori and 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka confronting 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.