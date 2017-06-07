Breaking News

French Open: Novak Djokovic crushed by Dominic Thiem, Rafa Nadal quickly advances

2017 is turning out to be a bit of an annus horribilis for Novak Djokovic. Ahead of the French Open he teamed with Andre Agassi as the Serb looked for coaching guidance from the American tennis great. But Djokovic crashed out of the French Open after he was crushed by Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015.
In May 2017, Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire coaching team in a bid to rediscover his "winning spark."
Nikola Pilic (1999-2003) - A French Open finalist in 1973, Nikola "Niki" Pilić went on to become the first captain to win the David Cup trophy for three different nations. The Croatian coached a teenage Djokovic at his tennis academy in Oberschleissheim, Germany.
Dejan Petrovic (2004-2005) - Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015.
Riccardo Piatti (2005-2006) - Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti divided his time between working with Djokovic and former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubičić. Despite only coaching Djokovic until the Serb was 18, Piatti claimed he always knew his protege was destined for greatness because he "battled so hard."
Marián Vajda (2006-2017) - Former Czechoslovakia tennis player Marián Vajda coached Djokovic for over a decade, guiding his charge to 12 grand slam titles. The two parted ways in May 2017 as Djokovic sought "shock therapy" and a fresh direction ahead of the French Open.
Mark Woodforde (2007) - Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
Todd Martin (2009-2010) - With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve.
Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (2009-2017) - Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
Igor Četojević (2010-2011) - The most transformational figure in Djokovic's illustrious career was arguably not a coach but a nutritionist. Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results.
Boris Becker (2013-2016) - Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a "true legend." It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: "I will make all future decisions." Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: "Thank you! We had the time of our life."
Mark Woodforde (2007)Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve.
Todd Martin (2009-2010)With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve.
Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (2009-2017)Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
The most transformational figure in Djokovic&#39;s illustrious career was arguably not a coach but &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/01/28/sport/tennis/gluten-free-diet-djokovic-murray-tennis/&quot;&gt;a nutritionist. &lt;/a&gt;Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results.
Igor Četojević (2010-2011)The most transformational figure in Djokovic's illustrious career was arguably not a coach but a nutritionist. Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results.
Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a &quot;true legend.&quot; It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
Boris Becker (2013-2016)Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a "true legend." It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: &quot;I will make all future decisions.&quot; Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: &quot;Thank you! We had the time of our life.&quot;
'The time of our life'They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: "I will make all future decisions." Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: "Thank you! We had the time of our life."
When Djokovic ended his longstanding relationship with Vajda in May 2017, it appeared he was ready to go alone. But ahead of his French Open title defense, the 30-year-old turned to yet another so-called &quot;super coach,&quot; approaching Agassi later that month and citing his &quot;tremendous respect&quot; for the American.
Andre Agassi (2017)When Djokovic ended his longstanding relationship with Vajda in May 2017, it appeared he was ready to go alone. But ahead of his French Open title defense, the 30-year-old turned to yet another so-called "super coach," approaching Agassi later that month and citing his "tremendous respect" for the American.
(CNN)If Novak Djokovic entered the French Open with plenty of question marks hanging over his form he departs Paris still searching for answers after suffering his first straight-set grand slam defeat since the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Dominic Thiem crushed Roland Garros' defending champion 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, a result that means the Serb will also tumble out of the top two in the rankings for the first time since early 2011.
That Thiem ousted Djokovic wasn't a huge surprise -- after all the seventh-ranked Austrian trails only Rafael Nadal in match wins in 2017 and is tied for first with the Spaniard in clay-court victories this season.
But the manner in which Djokovic -- who teamed up with new coach Andre Agassi last month -- crumbled in the third set will be particularly worrying for his fans.
It's worrying too for Djokovic, who blew a 4-2 lead in the first set.
Only 12 months ago he put the exclamation mark on one of the most dominant spells in tennis history, beating Andy Murray in the final in Paris to become the first man in 47 years to claim four consecutive majors.
"It's hard to comment on the third set," he told reporters. "Obviously nothing was going my way and everything his way. Just a pretty bad set.
"It's a fact that I'm not playing close to my best, and I know that."
Djokovic's resounding victory over Thiem in the Rome semifinals last month might have been misleading, since the 23-year-old was coming off an emotional victory over Nadal 24 hours earlier.
Yet no one could have predicted Thiem to prevail in Paris so comfortably and one wonders what Agassi, not around for the match due to prior commitments, made of it all.

Don't blame Agassi

"Don't put Andre in the midst of this," said Djokovic, who slumped to a second-round loss against wildcard Denis Istomin at January's Australian Open. "This final set, of course, that's all me.
READ: Agassi would have given Sharapova wildcard
"As I have mentioned before several times when you guys ask me about his influence and impact on my game, it's gonna take time. It's not something that comes out in the first week. We have spent seven days together. We just got to know each other."
Djokovic insisted he was intent on getting things right.
"For me, it's a whole new situation that I'm facing, especially in the last seven, eight months, not winning any tournament, which hasn't happened in many years," said Djokovic, who actually won in Doha in January but may have been referring to grand slams.
"All the top players have been through that. So I guess you've got to go through it, try to learn your lessons and figure out the way, how to get out of it stronger.
"It's a big challenge, but I'm up for it."
Thiem landed in the semifinals for the second straight year -- Djokovic downed him 12 months ago -- and will no doubt face a tougher test in Nadal, who will certainly be well rested.
Both Nadal and Thiem have yet to relinquish a set.
Nadal spent only 51 minutes on court, progressing to the semifinals for a 10th time after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2 2-0.

Early end for Carreno Busta

Appearing in his first grand slam quarterfinal, the 21st-ranked Carreno Busta -- having the best season of his career -- took a medical timeout and had to leave Philippe Chatrier court.
READ: French Open refurb on the way
He returned with tape to his abdominal area and called it quits after yelling out in pain while hitting a smash.
Nadal -- bidding to become the first player in the Open Era to win the same major 10 times -- and Carreno Busta hugged before the 14-time grand slam winner applauded his crestfallen friend off court.
Perhaps Carreno Busta's nearly four-and-a-half hour win over 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the fourth round took a toll.
It was the third high-profile retirement of the event, following a knee injury to Nicolas Almagro and ankle injury to David Goffin.
In five matches at Roland Garros, Nadal has only spent eight hours on court.
READ: Halep living up to "favorite" tag
Tuesday's rain meant all four men's quarterfinals were scheduled for Wednesday, with world No. 1 Murray facing Kei Nishikori and 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka confronting 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.
The remaining two women's quarterfinals see third-seed Simona Halep play fifth-seed Elina Svitolina and second-seed Karolina Pliskova battle the lone French player remaining in singles, Caroline Garcia.