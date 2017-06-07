Story highlights Wray praised Yates for her "extraordinary legal skill and judgment"

Yates and Wray were colleagues at the same Atlanta-based law firm

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's new nominee to lead the FBI, Christopher Wray, once recommended former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to the role Trump fired her from.

A 2015 letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee co-signed by Wray praises Yates for her "extraordinary legal skill and judgment."

"Sally has done an outstanding job of earning the respect and support of both the political and business communities, and she has consistently kept front of mind the fact that her first commitment is to the people she serves," the letter read.

Wray was a former colleague of Yates' at King & Spalding LLP, based in Atlanta, where she began her legal career.

"All of us strongly believe Sally possesses the necessary qualities to make her an effective leader of the Justice Department, and we are honored to support her nomination to be the next deputy attorney general," the letter stated.