First on CNN: US led-coalition strikes pro-Syrian regime forces a third time

Story highlights This is the third coalition airstrike against pro-regime forces in the de-confliction zone near At Tanf

The strike took place after three technical vehicles were observed crossing into the restricted area

Washington (CNN) The US-led anti-ISIS coalition conducted another airstrike Thursday against pro-regime forces in the de-confliction zone around the coalition base at At Tanf, Syria, two US officials told CNN.

The strike took place after three technical vehicles were observed crossing into the restricted area. Two of the vehicles were hit about 24 miles from the At Tanf base.

This is the third coalition strike in recent weeks against pro-regime forces near At Tanf and it comes days after a highly unusual move from the coalition where they permitted a pro-regime Syrian aircraft to conduct an airstrike inside a restricted zone in southern Syria where American forces were stationed.

Tuesday's strike, which also took place near the US-manned At-Tanf Garrison on Syria's southern border, was intended to protect Iranian-backed Shia militia fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who had come under attack from anti-government forces.

The US does not support the militia group but approved the strike after a request from the Syrian government was relayed by the Russians through established communication channels.

