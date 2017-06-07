White House still mum on Trump's confidence in Sessions

Story highlights Trump traveled to Ohio Wednesday

Fired FBI director James Comey will testify Thursday

(CNN) If Attorney General Jeff Sessions' future in the Trump administration is safe, the White House certainly isn't letting on.

The White House again on Wednesday refused to say whether President Donald Trump has confidence in his attorney general, the second consecutive day a top White House spokesperson has declined to provide that assurance, adding fuel to reports of a rift between Sessions and Trump.

Briefing reporters Wednesday aboard Air Force One, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had yet to have an "extensive conversation" with Trump about the matter, but said she planned to ask him.

Sanders' response mirrored that provided by White House press secretary Sean Spicer a day earlier in the White House briefing room, when he said he had not "had a discussion with (Trump) about that."

Trump also ignored multiple shouted questions from reporters on the topic on Wednesday.

Read More