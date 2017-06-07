Donald Trump will do whatever it takes to distract you from the Comey hearing

(CNN) To understand how Donald Trump thinks and operates as president, you need to understand where he comes from. Trump was formed largely, as a product of two major forces: New York media's insatiable appetite for news and gossip and reality TV.

It is impossible to see the move as anything other than Trump throwing some chum to the news gods -- and some news that tells a much more positive story for this White House than the testimony expected later today from deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and, especially, from Comey on Thursday.

Trump has backed himself into a major corner with his full-scale denials about the reporting coming out of his conversations with Comey. And, when backed into a corner, Trump is doing what he has spent a lifetime doing: Try like hell to change the subject and focus of the media lens.

It's transparent -- and far from full-proof. But, it is working, at least somewhat.

And, as of 9 am, the CNN website was leading with the Wray pick. Ditto NBC and Fox News. It was the off-lead story on the websites of the Washington Post and the New York Times websites. In all cases the Wray news competed with stories previewing the Comey testimony and the news that Attorney Gneral Jeff Sessions had threatened to resign

But nominating Wray gives Trump a temporary respite from the relentless -- and negative -- coverage about Russia, Comey and the rest. It also gives him something to talk about in which he doesn't appear angry and defensive. (By the way, that's the same motivation behind Trump's speech bashing Obamacare in Cincinnati this afternoon.)