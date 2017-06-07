Story highlights Intelligence chiefs wouldn't say Wednesday if Trump had intervened in their Russia probe

Exasperated Senate Democrats lit into the four witnesses at the hearing

(CNN) The nation's top intelligence chiefs were supposed to spend Wednesday talking about foreign surveillance, but were instead grilled for more than two hours by senators angry at stonewalling over questions about President Donald Trump's influence in the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats on the panel examined and cross-examined the group -- picking over their answers repeatedly. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe spent much of the hearing explaining the different reasons they wouldn't answer questions.

By the end of the hearing, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, delivered a clear message to the Trump administration -- they can't avoid answering to Congress forever.

Here are the top five takeaways from Wednesday's hearing.

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, left, and Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency (NSA), wait to begin a Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

1. Coats and Rogers wouldn't say whether Trump asked them to interfere in the Russia investigation