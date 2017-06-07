(CNN) Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and three other top intelligence officials are fielding questions Wednesday on whether President Donald Trump intervened into the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the US elections, the latest development in a tumultuous 24 hours.

The latest report adds to questions of whether Trump interfered in the Russia investigation, just one day before Comey is set to testify on Trump's request that he end his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals -- an act that could erode the public's confidence in our intelligence institutions," ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, said in his opening statement. "The (intelligence community) fiercely prides itself on its apolitical service to the country. Any attempt by the White House or even the President himself to exploit this community as a tool for political purposes is deeply, deeply troubling."