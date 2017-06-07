Graham on Comey testimony: 'All in all, it's a pretty good day for President Trump'

Story highlights Former FBI Director James Comey will testify on Thursday

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said FBI Director James Comey's opening statement -- released a day ahead of his testimony -- shows "there is no obstruction of justice case" against President Donald Trump.

"What prosecutor in their right mind would allow their star witness to go out before the Senate panel of 20 senators and get beat up if he really believed he had a case?" the South Carolina Republican asked in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. "This is the best evidence yet that in the mind of the special counsel, there is no obstruction of justice case to be made against President Trump. All in all, it's a pretty good day for President Trump."

My interview with @FoxNews @marthamaccallum on the Comey testimony submitted to the Senate.



Despite Graham's optimism, Comey's statement is sure to spark many questions at Thursday's hearing. The ousted FBI director wrote that Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty. Comey also alleges that the President asked him to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn and to publicly declare that Trump was not under investigation.

"Comey has now told us all that the President is not under investigation as an individual for colluding with Russia," Graham said. "President Trump is not a target or subject to a criminal investigation or counterintelligence investigation regarding colluding with the Russians."