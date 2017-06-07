Democrats pounce on Handel for 'livable wage' remark

Story highlights She added that she instead wants "an economy that is robust with low taxes and regulation"

Handel's comments almost instantly went viral

Washington (CNN) Democrats are jumping on Georgia congressional candidate Karen Handel for saying she's against a "livable wage" during a debate in the Peach State Tuesday night.

When asked about her position on minimum wage, Handel, a Republican, responded: "This is an example of a fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative. I do not support a livable wage."

She added that she instead wants "an economy that is robust with low taxes and regulation."

Despite her follow-up, Handel's comments almost instantly went viral, and groups like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee were quick to clip and widely share the moment.

"Even after 15 years running for office, Karen Handel couldn't resist admitting she's against a livable wage," the DCCC said in an email blast Wednesday.