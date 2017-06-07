Lieberman: Trump never demanded loyalty during talks for FBI job

(CNN) As Democrats and some Republicans criticize President Donald Trump after the release of fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony, which alleges that Trump said over dinner, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty," one of the men Trump considered to replace Comey is revealing that no such request was made to him.

Trump announced Wednesday that he would nominate Christopher A. Wray, the former assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's criminal division, to succeed Comey. Trump previously said that former senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman was one of his top choices, before Lieberman withdrew his name from consideration.

On CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront," Lieberman was asked if Trump sought any form of a loyalty pledge during their discussions, which occurred after Trump fired Comey. Lieberman said, "I can say he did not make any demand like that at all. ... In fact, you might say the contrary."

Analyzing Comey's prepared remarks, Lieberman pointed out that Comey's testimony appears to validate Trump's claims that Comey told him multiple times that he was not the subject of an investigation. He said that "effectively means at least when Comey was involved, that there was not evidence that the President was involved in any potential collusion with Russia or anybody in his campaign that assisted their interference in the campaign."

He said "the most serious allegation is the statement by Director Comey that the President asked him essentially not to pursue the investigation of Gen. Flynn," but that "the President, I presume, will say that he never said anything like that."

