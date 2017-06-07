'I literally wanted to rinse myself off,' ex-FBI agent says of Comey statement

(CNN) When James Comey released seven pages of written testimony on Wednesday, many in Washington -- and beyond -- went searching for precedent, analysis or context. James Gagliano was looking for a shower.

"I read this and I literally wanted to rinse myself off afterwards," said the former FBI agent. "I felt completely disgusted."

"Can you expand on your sentence you felt like you had to rinse off?" requested Gergen, a White House adviser to four presidents.

"I read this and I literally wanted to rinse myself off afterwards" Fmr. FBI agent James Gagliano on Comey testimony https://t.co/8TqFq7b1SC — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) June 7, 2017

"The vision of a small table in the Green Room with the President and the FBI director seated there having a quiet lunch in a cavernous room, with two Navy stewards waiting on them, and Director Comey feeling uncomfortable, awkward, knowing that they shouldn't be having that ... meeting," Gagliano rattled off, describing the scene, as detailed in Comey's statement, that had left him feeling icky.

Read More