Top lines from James Comey's testimony

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate on his interactions with President Donald Trump, and a copy of his testimony released Wednesday is full of eye-popping details.

Here is a collection of some of the most buzz-worthy lines in the fired FBI director's testimony, released by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

1. "He said he would do that and added, 'Because I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.' I did not reply or ask him what he meant by 'that thing.'" -- Comey describing an April 11 phone call with Trump in which he told the President to contact the attorney general instead of the FBI director directly.

2. "He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia." -- Comey describing a March 30 phone call in which Trump called the Russia investigation a "cloud."

3. "He asked what we could do to 'lift the cloud.'" -- Comey describing the March 30 phone call.

