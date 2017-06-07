James Comey testimony: Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey will say Thursday that President Donald Trump asked him about the former national security adviser Michael Flynn and to "see your way clear to letting this go," according to a copy of his opening remarks posted online.

Comey's testimony was publicly released intentionally Wednesday by the Senate intelligence committee at Comey's request, a Senate intelligence committee source said. He is scheduled to give his testimony before the committee Thursday.

Comey, in his testimony, said that he spoke privately with Trump nine times -- including three one-on-one meetings -- and took detailed notes of his encounters in declassified memos.

In his written testimony, Comey described a March 30 phone call where he said that Trump stressed "the cloud" of the Russia investigations was "interfering with his ability to make deals for the country and said he hoped I could find a way to get out that he wasn't being investigated."

But Comey determined it would be bad to publicly state Trump was not under investigation because if that changed and Trump became a subject of the probe, he would have to say so in public.

"I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change," Comey wrote in his testimony.

Comey said Trump told him, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty" during their first dinner in January. Comey said in the statement "I didn't move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed." Comey said he told Trump "you will always get honesty from me." He said the President responded, "that's what I want. Honest loyalty."

Comey states that Trump asked him on several occasions to publicly state that he was not under investigation.

At their January 27 dinner, Trump floated directing Comey to announce he was investigating Trump personally -- so he could then prove nothing happened with Trump and Russian officials.