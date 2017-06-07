James Comey testimony: Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey will say Thursday that President Donald Trump asked him about the former national security adviser Michael Flynn and to "see your way clear to letting this go," according to a copy of his opening remarks posted online.

Comey, in his opening statement, said Trump told him "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty" during their first dinner in January. Comey said in the statement "I didn't move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed." Comey said he told Trump "you will always get honesty from me." He said the President responded, "that's what I want. Honest loyalty."