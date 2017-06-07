Story highlights James Clapper slammed Trump in remarks to reporters in Australia on Wednesday

Clapper also shared concerns with what he called "the internal assault on our institutions"

Washington (CNN) James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, said Wednesday that Watergate "pales" in comparison to the controversy surrounding the Trump administration and Russia.

Clapper was speaking to reporters Wednesday at a National Press Club event in Canberra, Australia, carried by Sky News, and offered a stark assessment of the scandal gripping Washington as he recalled living through Watergate.

"I was on active duty then, in the Air Force, as a young officer, and it was a scary time. But it was against the backdrop of all the post-Vietnam trauma as well, which seemed at least in my memory amplified -- as a backdrop -- amplified the crisis in our system," Clapper said.

"I have to say, though, that I think when you compare the two, that Watergate pales really in my view compared to what we're confronting now," he added.

Former spy-chief James Clapper: Watergate pales compared 'to what we are confronting now' #NPC MORE: https://t.co/2ewRSM4WqL pic.twitter.com/NFUJM3Dzfm — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 7, 2017

Clapper also shared concerns with what he called "the internal assault on our institutions," citing Trump's January tweet comparing the intelligence community to "Nazis" and "the whole episode" with the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

