Forbes: Eric Trump charity money went to Trump business

Story highlights Eric Trump held a charity golf tournament for children's cancer research each year

A Forbes report alleges his foundation shifted money from the tournament into the Trump Organization

Washington (CNN) Eric Trump is pushing back against a Forbes report released Tuesday that alleges his Eric Trump Foundation shifted money from a charity golf tournament for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital into the Trump Organization.

The annual Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational took place each year from 2007 to 2015 at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York. President Donald Trump's second eldest son told the magazine that use of the golf course was free, and much of the merchandise, drinks and entertainment was comped.

"We get to use our assets 100% free of charge," he told Forbes.

But, per the Forbes report, "in reviewing filings from the Eric Trump Foundation and other charities, it's clear that the course wasn't free -- that the Trump Organization received payments for its use, part of more than $1.2 million that has no documented recipients past the Trump Organization."

Two people directly involved told Forbes that in 2011 Donald Trump "specifically commanded that the for-profit Trump Organization start billing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the nonprofit Eric Trump Foundation."

Read More