Washington (CNN) On the eve of former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated testimony before the Senate intelligence committee, a new poll shows a majority of American adults have little trust in either Comey or President Donald Trump.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday, 55% of Americans said they trust what the former FBI director says about Russian interference "just some" or "not at all."

And 72% of those polled said that they trust Trump "just some" or "not at all" when it comes to Russia.

The poll was taken before Comey's bombshell testimony was posted online Wednesday afternoon. In the testimony, the former FBI chief, who was fired by Trump last month, said the President asked him to back off his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of the investigation.

The poll also found that 56% of respondents say they believe Trump is trying to interfere with the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 US election. While only 10% of Democrats believe Trump is cooperating, more than three quarters of Republicans believe the same.

