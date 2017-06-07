Trump heads to Ohio to talk infrastructure amid Comey crisis

Story highlights Trump will connect the need for a boost in infrastructure investment to jobs

Trump's infrastructure plan relies heavily on tax cuts

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, as part of his call for an infrastructure bill, will travel 400 miles to Cincinnati on Wednesday to push his plan to upgrade the United States' inland waterway system of locks and dams.

His top White House aides, however, will be focused on what will happen less than two miles down Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, when James Comey is slated to deliver bombshell testimony about the former FBI director's conversations with the President and his eventual firing.

The looming Comey testimony has all but stalled Trump's legislative agenda, but the White House has tried to soldier on during what is will likely be a bruising week with a focus on infrastructure. A White House official tells CNN that Trump plans to pitch infrastructure as a nationwide problem in Ohio, as he speaks on the banks of the Ohio River.

Trump will connect the need for a boost in infrastructure investment to jobs and on Wednesday will be flanked by barges of West Virginia coal floating in the Ohio River, long a connection between coal in Kentucky and West Virginia and steel mills in western Pennsylvania.

Wednesday's event, paired with Comey's upcoming testimony, is part of the dual screen reality the Trump White House is currently operating in. Even as the White House tries to publicly focus on one issue, they are regularly knocked off course by news about Comey's remarks and messages sent out by the President, often on Twitter.

